Rainbow Six Siege Creative Director Doesn’t Want To Make A Sequel

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has been around since 2015, and it’s not leaving anytime soon. Therefore, we can expect a series of new updates that will push this game to new heights. However, you don’t want to expect any standalone sequel to come out. Instead, the creative director behind the game has stated that the development team feels that they can continue making updates to improve the game while also offering new content.

Yesterday the development team behind Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege took to Reddit to hold an AMA. Fans could submit questions and get answers directly from the development team. Among the list of questions came up the topic of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 2. Again, since the first installment has been around since 2015, it would make sense that perhaps we’ll get a sequel to this game. However, the creative director behind Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Leroy Athanassoff, stated that fans shouldn’t expect a sequel.

Siege is an evolving game – the Siege of the future will be dramatically different from today’s Siege, to the point where we could call it Siege 2. However, as a team, we strongly believe we can bring about these changes in an incremental way, within the current Siege framework. Siege 2 would mean a new game, a new environment, probably a new inventory and maybe a new dev team. We do not feel that this is what is needed for the community. We care about your investment in the game, we do not want to move to a new one. Instead, we want to protect your investment and increase its value it by making your current “home” (which is SIEGE) even better. It’s like renovations to your old house to make it up to date, shiny and appealing. Leroy Creative Director

According to Leroy, the developers are still passionate about this game. They feel that through a series of updates, they can continue to evolve the gameplay. Those updates could make Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege a drastically different game compared to what we currently have in our possessions now. If Ubisoft brought out a sequel, it would likely change quite a few things regarding the game.

The sequel would mean changing up a ton of the base game. Likewise, it could mean a new team taking over as well. But, for now, fans can expect plenty of content to come out for this game. Some fans were waiting to see if this title will eventually pivot over to a F2P status. So far, there have not been any plans to see Siege release a free video game product. It looks like if you want to dive into this game with the series of updates then you’ll need to purchase a copy. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available today for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

