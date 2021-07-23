Xbox Unveiled AC Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC Release Date

Ubisoft’s latest installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, is still going strong. The development team over at Ubisoft is pushing out DLC, and now we’re in our second year with this title. If you’ve been playing this game, then chances are you’re eagerly awaiting The Siege of Paris DLC release. While details have been a bit scarce when we can dive into the new content, Xbox might have just leaked the launch date early.

We’ve been waiting for more information regarding this DLC, and if this leaked date proves to be accurate, then details shouldn’t be far off. The launch date marked by the Microsoft Xbox page stated Siege to Paris is coming August 5, 2021. This date lines up with when Ubisoft had previously noted the DLC would release. If you don’t recall, a previous leak suggested this game was coming in November of this year but most assumed that this was simply a placeholder for the actual DLC launch.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th!



🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

Ubisoft did note that The Siege of Paris will be coming out this summer. We know that this DLC will include new gear, weapons, abilities, enemies, along with black box infiltration missions. That’s quite a bit of content to sink some time into if you’re a fan of the video game. But, of course, that’s not the only thing coming out for the game this year. Players can also expect the Discovery Tour in the fall.

Discovery Tour is making a return which offers a better historical look into the Viking age. Furthermore, we know that there is additional DLC slated to come out in the future, so Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla should be relevant for a long time to come. Still, as it stands right now, we’re just waiting on that official confirmation date for The Siege of Paris.

