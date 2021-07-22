Battlefield 2042 Will Have a Mode Called Portal, A Mashup of Past Games

Electronic Arts has revealed at today’s EA Play Live event the third mode of the upcoming Battlefield 2042: It’s called Portal, and it’s a giant blending of other Battlefield games into one mashup. Players will be able to pull maps, weapons, and vehicles from other Battlefield games in order to create custom matches. It will also have custom scenarios created by developers Ripple Effect, which will also be curating the player-created scenarios.

This mode will include maps from classic Battlefield games, including Battlefield 1942 (Battle for the Bulge; El Alamein), Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Arica Harbor; Valparaiso), and Battlefield 3 (Caspian Border; Caspian Border). The maps that come with Battlefield 2042 will also be available to use in this mode. According to IGN, characters and other assets from those games will also be included: “Armies such as 1942’s UK, US, and Germany as well as Bad Company 2’s US and Russia will feature exclusively in Battlefield Portal.”

The mode was leaked a few hours before the event officially started. It incorporates something called Battlefield Builder, in which gamers can build their own matches from the pieces in Battlefield Portal. As Justin Wiebe, senior design director with Ripple Effect, told IGN: “We’ve created a set of tools that really gives the community the chance to create their own signature Battlefield experiences, while also bringing back these iconic Battlefield classics for our veteran players to revel in and our new players to experience for the first time.”

As stated, users won’t be able to just put out any scenario that strikes their fancy. Ripple Effect will be curating the experiences for other users to enjoy. There’s an unconfirmed report that teams will be locked into their respective time period, but that weapons will not be, though take that with a grain of salt. The game launches on October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

