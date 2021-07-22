Far Cry 6 Makeshift Interview Taps Into The Mind of Yara’s Tyrant

Ubisoft has a new installment to the Far Cry franchise coming out this year. This time around we’re tossed into a fictional Caribbean island of Yara. While at one time Yara was looked at as a big tourist attraction where guests from all over the world would resort within, some citizens find this place far from paradise. That’s at least what we’re lead to believe from an interview between a news correspondent and the antagonist of Far Cry 6, El Presidente.

A new fictional interview with El Presidente Antón Castillo offers another look into the mindset of the leader. Within the interview, El Presidente has pressed on the state of the country and according to Antón, the island is still a paradise. With the people harvesting resources from the island, everyone is flocking to gather goods directly from Yara.

I made only one promise to the people of Yara. Paradise. Look around you; our armed forces have never been stronger. The words ‘loyalty’ and ‘duty’ mean something again. Our fields are full of workers, planting and harvesting our greatest resource. With sweat, determination, and their bare hands, they are sowing the seeds of the future in Yara’s rich soil. This resource is bringing the nations of the world to our door. They beg, they plead, they offer us billions, for a taste of our miracle. El Presidente Antón Castillo

We know that the game is based around resistance and the people of Yara fighting back to reclaim their home into a peaceful state once again. Still, you won’t find El Presidente leaning into reports of losing control of his country or its people. Currently, as it stands we’ll get a chance to take on El Presidente Antón Castillo when Far Cry 6 drops on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the full interview with the leader of Yara right here.

