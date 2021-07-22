Deathloop Development Team Are Holding An AMA This Month

One of the games we’ve been following for a good little while now has been Deathloop. This is a game being developed by Arkane Studios and was originally announced before Arkane Studios being acquired through Microsoft. After the ZeniMax Media deal went through, we’ve seen several studios quickly became another first-party studio under the Microsoft Xbox umbrella. However, since Deathloop was unveiled first and confirmed to be exclusive to the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft has decided to honor that deal.

Within the game, players are taking the role of an expert assassin named Colt who has been trapped on an island. This island is stuck in a time loop and after a duration of time, the day starts back over. The same can be said if the protagonist ends up being killed during a run. The only way Colt can break the loop and escape is by eliminating a series of high-profile targets located all around the island. Although, it’s going to be tricky taking them down as you’ll have to be mindful of the random thugs and security detail roaming around the area as well.

From the gameplay footage showcased so far, we know that not only will Colt have a variety of weapons to use at his disposal but also a series of powers as well. Today we’re finding out that the development team is holding an AMA on their official Discord server rather than being done on something like Reddit where most AMA’s take place. Fans that want to ask developers questions will be able to log into their Discord server on July 30, 2021, at 12 PM EST with other fans around the world.

Want to know more about DEATHLOOP's combat mechanics and abilities? Join us in the Arkane Discord server Friday, July 30 at 12pm ET for the second live AMA with members of the Arkane Lyon dev team! pic.twitter.com/UdzEOmK48J — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) July 21, 2021

According to the post announcing the AMA, it looks like the focus is centered around mechanics and weapons. So if you were hoping to get more information about Colt, the various targets around the island, and the narrative for this game then you might be out of luck. On the bright side, you don’t have a long wait before you’re able to dive into this game in general as it’s set to release on September 14, 2021, for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

