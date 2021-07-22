Halo Infinite Beta Details Should Be Available This Month

Easily one of the more anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. The video game was originally slated to release into the marketplace back in 2020 alongside the release of the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox Series S. However, the first big showcase for the game had plenty of fans voicing their frustration over the lack of detail and quality. That ultimately pushed the game back a year and with it the betas for players to get an early inside look into the title.

Fortunately, that beta 343 Industries had planned for Halo Infinite was not scrapped. While things were pushed back to allow the studio more time to develop a quality video game release, there are still plans to bring out a flighting program. For those of you who may not be as closely tuned in with Halo, the flight program is a term dubbed for beta tests. A multiplayer flight is going to receive some details later this month, but the official post date as to when these details will come out has yet to be unveiled.

Clarifying two topics!

1. This month's Inside Infinite is about flighting ✈️

2. Invites to a Halo Infinite technical preview have *not* been sent out. Again, you will know when and what is happening beforehand (via Inside Infinite) 📖 — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) July 21, 2021

All we know right now is from a tweet by 343 Industries, John Junyszek, the community manager for 343 Industries. John took to his personal Twitter account recently to confirm two things for fans waiting on Halo Infinite’s beta test. flight information for Halo Infinite will be coming out this month and despite the different rumors circulating online, there have been no invites sent out at the moment. Players will learn about the invites well before they are released so if you have yet to sign up for the Halo Insiders Program then you’ll want to make sure you get that taken care of sooner rather than later.

As for Halo Infinite’s official release, we know that it’s coming this year. Halo Infinite is set to launch within the fourth quarter of 2021 for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, those that are more interested in the multiplayer aspect of the game will be delighted to know that we will have a free-to-play experience. Multiplayer can be accessed by anyone without the need of a base copy of Halo Infinite.

Source