Get Ready Aloy Is Coming To Genshin Impact

You’ve likely already known about this game but one of the latest free-to-play video game titles that took the internet by storm is Genshin Impact. This game was a big anticipated video game release for plenty of fans out there. Likewise, it’s a game that’s often compared to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild because of its visuals. Within the video game, you have this big colorful world to explore, bosses to fight, and a variety of characters to meet up with.

Meanwhile, within the narrative, this action RPG follows a storyline in which two twins can travel throughout the stars and planets. During their last trip, the duo ends up on the unusual planet of Teyvat when they are captured by a mysterious god. Taking one of the siblings away and trapping the other on the planet of Teyvat, players are forced to explore this open world in hopes of gaining enough information to break free and rescue their sibling.

Now it looks like we are going to see a beloved Sony exclusive character jumping into the video game. Announced today, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is coming to Genshin Impact. If you’re a fan of both games then you might want to take note of this character addition as she’ll only be available for a limited time.

Details are a bit scarce right now, but from what we’ve found is that this character will be making an appearance within the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. New details will be shared soon, but you can at least take a look at the character art for this upcoming event in the official PlayStation Europe tweet below.

Aloy is coming to the world of Teyvat 🏹



Guerrilla and miHoYo are proud to announce that everyone’s favourite machine hunter will join the Genshin Impact roster for a limited time. More info soon! https://t.co/f5uLbYx8xO pic.twitter.com/f9mb5exVOX — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) July 22, 2021

