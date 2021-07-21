Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island Expansion Gets New Story Details

Sony and Sucker Punch have released story details on what players can expect when they get the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and dive into the Iki Island expansion. The new region will come with new friends, new enemies, new scenery, and a new big bad to fight. The Director’s Cut rolls out on August 20, and Sucker Punch will be sharing more before the final release.

According to the PlayStation Blog, the game will follow Jin’s adventures on Iki as he attempts to defeat a new Mongol leader: “Jin’s journey begins when he discovers that a mysterious Mongol tribe has gained a foothold on Iki. They are led by a revered shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as “the Eagle”…The only way to counter this threat is for Jin to return to Iki Island. He’s been there once before. And in confronting a new and dangerous enemy, he will be forced to face old fears, and unearth deeply buried traumas.”

The expansion was leaked ahead of its announcement, where it was called “Ghost of Ikishima.” It now appears that the expansion is simply called “Iki Island,” which is fitting as that’s where it takes place. Sucker Punch describes the island as “a wild, lawless land of raiders and criminals, scarred by memories of war, and fiercely independent; the samurai have not been in control there for decades.”

Jin will find new allies in his fight against the Mongols and new activities. As the blog post says: “There will be new legends to hear, and new techniques to learn.” The Ghost of Tsushima Twitter account has also been teasing that Jin can interact with more animals while on Iki Island, including monkeys, deer, and cats — which I think most can agree is the real highlight of this expansion.

