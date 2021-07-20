Ubisoft Says It’s Still Working on Beyond Good and Evil 2

Beyond Good & Evil 2, the sequel to one of the greatest adventure games of all time has been stuck in apparent development hell for a very long time. It got a token mention at today’s Ubisoft earnings call, where the company apparently confirmed that it was still working on the game, but that it was still “too early” to give an update on the game’s development. If you have any knowledge of the game, that will either make you laugh bitterly or weep in despair.

The game gets a token mention in the official write-up of Ubisoft’s future plans, nested under “Expanding premium offering over the coming years.” The subcategory “Ambitious plans for biggest existing franchises” has a bullet point that reads “Revival of fan-favorite franchise with Beyond Good and Evil 2.” In response to a question about when the game might appear, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet said, “We’ve progressed well with Beyond Good & Evil 2, but it’s too early to tell you at this stage.”

So there you have it: The game is still in development, but it’s apparently not progressed to a point that Ubisoft is going to mention it. The fact that it’s mentioned in the quarterly report, and the fact that the company referred to it as a “fan-favorite franchise” is encouraging, but only slightly.

For context, Beyond Good & Evil 2 was first announced in 2008, and the first game was released in 2003. So give it a little more time and it’ll be 20 years past the original game, and it’s looking more and more likely that we still won’t have a new game by the time the anniversary comes out. Ubisoft released a cinematic trailer for the game in 2017, and then another one at E3 2018, but since then there’s been no word on further development.

Source: PC Gamer