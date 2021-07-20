Looks Like Several Popular Games Might Not Work On The Steam Deck

There is a ton of anticipation regarding the upcoming Valve hardware release, the Steam Deck. I’m sure you already know all about this portable hybrid console that looks to be a combatant against the Nintendo Switch. However, we’re still waiting to see some more details to come out and in fact, there are already some big concerns showing up online that may dwindle the hopes of playing a variety of popular games. If you were hopeful that this would be the device to pick up and still enjoy competitive video games then there is one issue that may prevent that from happening.

On paper and from what we’ve seen so far looks like the Valve Steam Deck could very well be a popular gaming console hybrid. Again, this is a console that looks to be a bit competitive to the already popular Nintendo Switch. The fact that you can play PC games with a massive library of titles from Steam portably has plenty of adopters itching for the official launch to hurry up and get here. However, PC Gamer did a report on one area that could sway some players from picking this game up if they are wanting a competitive gameplay experience.

According to a report by PC Gamer, SteamOS is not able to run a variety of online multiplayer games. This is due to the anti-cheat systems which conflicts with the SteamOS. As a result, the game won’t log online and that means titles such as Destiny 2 or Apex Legends are not able to run through the Steam Deck. Of course, there’s always the chance that Valve will make the necessary updates and changes to ensure that won’t be a problem.

That’s something that might already be in the works as Valve will have the Steam Deck running on a new version of SteamOS. The problem here is that we’re uncertain at this point if the new SteamOS will play nicely with the anti-cheat software. Likewise, until the Steam Deck launches, we’re left waiting to see just how well the console holds up or if there are any particular issues with the first batch of units.

Source: PC Gamer