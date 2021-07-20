Project 007 Is Set To Be Third-Person

James Bond games were massive years ago. We couldn’t go into a console generation without there being plenty of video games adapted from iconic James Bond movies along with unique titles with their standalone storylines. However, for fans of the iconic spy franchise, you’ve likely found this drought of 007 games to be a bit of a pain to deal with. Fortunately, that’s coming to an end and we might see a big resurgence for the video game IP with the help of development studio IO Interactive.

You might not have recalled, but IO Interactive is working on a new James Bond video game. We know next to nothing about this title right now, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of fans scavenging their internet in hopes of uncovering little detail nuggets. Before we get ahead of ourselves if you’re not familiar with IO Interactive by their name, these are the folks who recently brought out the Hitman trilogy. Hitman alone is a pretty good comparison to James Bond as players stealthy roam around different levels, plot out the assassinations of high-profile targets, and quickly escaped from the area with little to no conflict.

Now the developers are working on this Project 007 title which is said to be a brand new storyline so we won’t see anything in this title that was already covered in either a film, video game, or novel. Today, we’re finding out that there is a job listing from the studio that is seeking an AI Programmer. With that job description, it looks like the game is a third-person action title so again that’s left plenty of fans anticipating a third-person James Bond video game.

Still, we’re left waiting on official details to come out in regards to what exactly this title will be about. While it’s set to be a new storyline, it should be interesting to see just where this may align with the already established films and video games. For now, all we can do is wait and find out, but are you happy to see that Project 007 will be a third-person perspective, or were you hopeful that this would have been a first-person title much like some of the past iconic James Bond video games?

Source: Gamesradar