The Coalition Might Be Working On A New IP

The Coalition is a well-known video game developer at this point. Being one of Microsoft’s first-party studios we have come to know this studio for their work on the Gears franchise, formerly known as Gears of War. Over the past few years, this studio has released new mainline installments to even a spin-off called Gears Tactics. However, it might be a brand new IP coming out from this studio next.

We’re still waiting to see what will be next for this studio as 2020 saw the release of our currently latest installment for the iconic series, Gears Tactics. Of course, there’s bound to be new installments coming out in the future, but a report is circulating online that the next big title being developed over at The Coalition is something different. With that said, it’s well worth noting that nothing has officially come out and been confirmed to be in development over at The Coalition and we’re bound to see whatever it is they are working on through some kind of online showcase from Microsoft.

With that said, the reports surfacing online are through a Linkedin profile that has a lead designer from The Coalition adjusting their resume. Currently, it looks like a developer is working as a level designer for a multiplayer video game. The video game in question is a brand new IP so it’s not going to be attached to Gears from what it sounds like. Likewise, it would make sense to see some game developers start turning out multiplayer video games as we’ve seen plenty of single-player narrative-driven titles being highlighted. After all, we have Bethesda’s Starfield, Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds 2, along Playground Games working on the Fable reboot.

Still, we don’t know anything about what The Coalition is currently working on. This project very well could have transformed by now into something completely different or even scrapped. Whatever it is that they are working on, we’ll be keeping an eye out for the latest announcements. When the next game does get an official announcement, you can be sure we’ll have the latest details right here at Gameranx.

Source: Gamesradar