Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Has A New Trailer

There’s a massive fan base for the Super Monkey Ball franchise and it’s hard not to fall in love with these games. They are simple, family-friendly, and most importantly a thrill to play. Overall, the game has players taking the role of a monkey where they are supposed to go through a variety of difficult platforms by rolling the ball that they’re encased in. It’s a wacky game but it’s clear that there are fans who will pick up new installments as they are released.

Outside of the game campaign which has an assortment of different unique levels to balance or roll your way through, players will generally find a few mini-games to play as well. These can be a makeshift pool game or even a title that has players rolling down a massive ramp and opening their capsules to create wings. From there you’re gliding your monkey around to a platform where you’ll close the ball once again and drop down in hopes of hitting a high scoring target below.

Sega has recently unveiled a new compilation release for this franchise with Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. This game is a collection of old and new stages so whether you’re a new fan or a veteran player, you’ll have a reason to pick this title up. From the past three mainline installments, some of your favorite courses may make a return, but this time you’ll find plenty of enhancements so the courses will never look better.

At any rate, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is still in development. You’ll find yourself getting a copy of this game when it launches on October 5, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Meanwhile, you can check out the latest trailer for the game in the video embedded above.

