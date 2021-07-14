The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Just Sold For $600 Through Auction

There’s been plenty of talk about auctions and games for selling some pretty incredibly outrageous prices. If you don’t recall, earlier this month we got the auction featuring a graded sealed copy of The Legend of Zelda, for the Nintendo Entertainment System which sold for nearly a million dollars. That’s a ton of money for a game that so many of us cherished and owned growing up.

Afterward, we got the news of a sealed graded copy of Super Mario 64 hit over $1.5 million. That’s a ton of money for a game that’s quite a bit newer than The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo 64. Although, there was a ton of attention on this game when it was first released since this title brought the iconic Mario franchise to 3D. It’s the pioneer for 3D platformers and a Mario game that’s still ranked quite high in plenty of player’s eyes. What you might find just as surprising is that a sealed copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Released back in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was a massive hit and it brought in quite a few newcomers to the franchise in general. With so many fans loving this game when it first released, it wasn’t a surprise to see that ports released leaving even more players jumping onto the game, but there’s one fan out there that was willing to pay $600 for a sealed copy through an auction setting.

The auction reached $600 which is quite the feat as it’s a sealed copy for the Microsoft Xbox 360. If you recall playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on the Xbox 360 then you know the woes of all the bugs and loading times we had to deal with. With that said, I don’t anticipate the owner breaking the seal on this game as it’s also a graded copy so, in theory, the price will only rise as time goes on. Who knows, perhaps in ten or so years from now, we’ll see another copy pop up online also fetching thousands of dollars.

