The Last of Us Part 2 Receives An Official A Price Cut

We don’t need to tell you just how popular The Last of Us was when it was first released. This Naughty Dog IP hit the marketplace for the PlayStation 3 but it wasn’t long after the title got a remastered edition for the PlayStation 4. Players that happened to miss out on The Last of Us from the previous generation were able to jump right into this thrilling video game release with some visual enhancements. With this game we would sit in on a mature tale set in a post-apocalyptic world where mankind was greatly unnumbered by a deadly mutated virus. With hostile creatures roaming around, safety left small factions led mainly by paranoia.

Now we have a sequel readily available for this title with The Last of Us Part 2 following the events of the first game several years later. In this title, installment players take on the role of Ellie who is living in a community where it seems that the threat is less on the infected and more with other human factions. Things quickly go sour and it leaves Ellie fighting an uphill battle. I’ll of course refrain from spoiling anything too much in this article in case you haven’t already gone through this title.

As you can imagine, this was quite the hit seller as players were able to dive into a continuing storyline that they fell in love with from the first installment. Meanwhile, we got an even more detailed world and brutal gameplay. Now if you haven’t picked this game up yet, then you can do it for a bit less. Today we’re finding out that Sony has dropped the price for The Last of Us Part 2 permanently.

Going forward, players will be able to pick up a copy of The Last of Us Part 2 for $39.99 rather than the original retail price of $59.99. That’s a great saving if you haven’t played this title yet and have been waiting on a price drop. If you have yet to check into this game and would like some more information about it then check out our official Before You Buy episode upload for The Last of Us Part 2 in the video embedded above.

Source: Comicbook