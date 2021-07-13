Atlus Teases Seven New Persona Projects for 25th Anniversary

Atlus, the publishers of the Persona series, have revealed they’re working on several new projects in the series in honor of its 25th anniversary — seven new projects, to be exact. The first of these projects will be revealed in September on the month of the anniversary. The quotes below are all thanks to Google Translate.

The anniversary website reads: “In 2021, the “Persona” series exceeded the cumulative worldwide sales of 15 million units. We would like to express our sincere gratitude and gratitude to all those who have watched over and supported us for a long time. And in September, the “Persona” series will finally celebrate its 25th anniversary. With gratitude to all of you, we are preparing a lot of fun as PERSONA 25th Anniversary YEAR for about one year from September 2021 this year to autumn 2022 next year.”

We don’t know anything about these projects, except for the dates on the two of them. The first project has a date of September 2021 attached to it, and the last one has a date of “Autumn 2022.” One of the presumed projects that are in the works is Persona 6, the sequel to the well-loved Persona 5. The reason that’s suspected is that the site has a listing for a set of posters showing the main characters of the previous entries in the series — from “The Pierced Boy” in the original Persona to Persona 5’s Joker — with a final poster that’s just marked, “Secret.”

Note that not all of these projects are likely to be games — first, seven video games would be a monumental undertaking. Second, the website says, “We will announce various Anniversaries such as 25th commemorative goods, various events, collaborations, and of course game information. Please look forward to it.” That implies that some of those seven projects are the aforementioned goods and events.

Source: VGC