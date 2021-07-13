Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced for Fall 2021

IGN today officially revealed the existence of a Smash Bros-style fighting game starring, as its title implies, characters from classic Nickelodeon cartoons. Set to launch sometime this fall on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch, the game will basically be nostalgia fuel for those who grew up on these cartoons and characters. It’s being developed by Ludosity (the devs behind Slap City) and Fair Play Labs and published by GameMill (which published Nickelodeon Kart Racers).

There have been several characters confirmed so far, including Michelangelo and Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles); Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys); Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy); SpongeBob SquarePants, Sandy Cheeks, and Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants); Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters), Lucy Loud and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House); Helga (Hey Arnold!); Reptar (Rugrats); Zim (Invader Zim); and Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom). Naturally, former Nickelodeon kids are already speculating on which other characters are going to be added to the roster.

According to the IGN report, the game will have twenty levels based on the shows the characters come from, including Jellyfish Fields from Spongebob and the Technodrome from TMNT. The game will have single-player and multiplayer, as well as local and online co-op for up to four players. If you’ve ever wanted to play a Smash Bros-like game in which you can beat the crap out of Patrick (and which of us has not), then Christmas has come early.

This will mark the second time the TMNT have appeared in a fighting game if you count their appearance as DLC characters in Injustice 2. Only two of the TMNT are slated for this game so far, those being Michelangelo and Leonardo. According to Kotaku, the game will have rollback netcode, a fighting game feature that improves online play between two machines and something much sought-after in the fighting game community.

Source: IGN