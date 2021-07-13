Far Cry 6 ESRB Rating Paints A Brutal World

The Far Cry franchise has been around since 2004 and while we’ve seen these games released into the marketplace with a Mature rating, it’s always worth looking at the different rating notices as they can offer some slight details as to what you can expect if you’re interested in the game. That’s not just for Far Cry either as these ratings can give a bit of insight to all games and with the Mature titles, you’ll have some more explanation as to why they got the more restrictive rating in general.

Again, the Far Cry games have always been Mature and you’ve likely expected the game to receive the M rating for the next mainline installment. Still, it’s been noted that the ESRB rating offers some references to the more mature subject matter. We have the likes of violence and alcohol. However, you’ll find that this game will also feature prisoners that will be tortured to even being executed by a firing squad. Furthermore, you may come across corpses that will be missing limbs or resting within a pool of blood.

We’ve seen the trailers so far within this game and it does paint a brutal picture for gamers that want to dive into the campaign. If you haven’t seen this game showcased so far, Far Cry 6 will take place in a fictional Caribbean island called Yara which is ruled by a tyrant seeking order with a strong fist. In this narrative, players take the role of Dani, a member of the resistance that’s trying to break Yara free from the harsh control from the government currently in control.

While there is plenty of interest from fans that want to dive into this game, we still have a bit of a wait. Fortunately, it’s not a long wait as long as Ubisoft doesn’t delay this title. Currently, Far Cry 6 will be released on October 21, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia platforms.

Source: Gamesradar