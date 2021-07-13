Ghostwire: Tokyo Delayed to Early 2022 Due to Tango Health Concerns

Tango Gameworks today announced that its upcoming PS5 timed exclusive, Ghostwire Tokyo, is getting delayed. The game will now be released sometime in 2022. This means that, without its original October 2021 date, not only do we not have any kind of firm release window for the game itself, but we can’t begin to speculate when it’ll be out on other platforms.

Tango said on Twitter: “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we’ve been hard at work building. At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Ghostwire is a PS5 timed exclusive, meaning that it’s supposed to be released on other platforms, such as Xbox, eventually. Presumably, with the PS5 release window being pushed back, the release window on other consoles has been pushed back as well. Not very much new info has been released about the game since it was announced in E3 2019, excepting the above gameplay trailer. Given that the game is being developed by a Tokyo studio, and COVID is a concern in the area, it’s not a surprise Tango is being cautious with their employees’ health.

Ghostwire is one of two Sony-exclusive games that are being made under the umbrella of Bethesda, which has since been purchased by Microsoft — the other being Deathloop. While Microsoft has promised to honor the exclusivity arrangements of both games, it’s still unusual to see both games being referred to as “Microsoft games coming exclusively to PlayStation.” Ghostwire’s creative director Ikumi Nakamura left some time ago for her own health and has since formed her own studio.

Source: Twitter