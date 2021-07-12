FIFA 22’s Next-Gen Upgrade Won’t Be On PC or Available on Standard Editions

Credit: EA

FIFA 22, the latest version of the lucrative football franchise, is split between two different versions. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will get the next-gen version with all of its upgrades. Meanwhile, the current-gen version will not only appear on the PS4 and Xbox One, but it will also be on the PC. Also, next-gen upgrades will be locked into the Ultimate Edition of the game.

FIFA 22 will feature some cool tech in the next-gen versions, including a new animation system called “HyperMotion” that generates smoother animations. PC players will not have access to this tech, meaning the PC version will be on par with the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

As for the next-gen upgrades, only players who buy the expensive Ultimate Edition of the game will have access to those upgrades. Assuming you buy the standard version of the game for the, say the PS4, and later get a PS5 (you lucky soul), the only way you can get the version optimized for next-gen is to buy it all over again. The previous FIFA game, FIFA 21, had both versions of the game available with the Dual Entitlement system — if you bought one version of the game, you bought them both.

FIFA 21 on PC also lacked next-gen features. According to EA, this is because the company wanted to keep the minimum specs on PC low so that PC players could enjoy the game even without an expensive monster rig (given how expensive GPUs are, that’s somewhat understandable). Executive producer Aaron McHardy told Eurogamer last year, “…we have that information to understand what the power of the PCs out there in the world are. And when we looked at that, in order to run the gen five game, our min spec would have been at a spot that would have left a lot of people out in the cold not being able to play the game.” Presumably, that’s also an explanation for why FIFA 22 lacks next-gen upgrades.

Source: IGN