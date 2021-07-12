Hogwarts Legacy Will Apparently Feature Some Sinister Magic

There’s a ton of anticipation for Avalanche Software’s next big video game release. If you’re unfamiliar with the development studio, Avalanche Software is the folks that are most notably behind the Disney Infinity franchise and their next big video game release is Hogwarts Legacy. That’s right a new game based within the Harry Potter universe is coming out and if you’re a fan of the novels or cinematic films you’ll get a chance to dabble into the world long before the events of the source material written by author J.K. Rowling.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the game is set within the late 1800s where you take the role of a young wizard going to school at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We don’t know a ton about this game, so far we know that the character will be able to make decisions within the game which will determine your morality system. Meanwhile, the game is set to be an open world so you should be able to explore a few familiar areas.

Players will get to attend classes, practice their magic, brew potions, and even tame some magical beasts, but it leaves some wondering just how far you can take this game. While the title was originally slated to release in 2021, the development team opted to delay the game to 2022 and that has left plenty of time for the developers to slowly unfold more information. However, it looks like we may get to practice some magic that will actually cause a character to die.

Recently, a fan waiting for this game to release has reached out to DC Allen, a writer for the game. The question was asked about how far evil players could go within the title with the rating placed. According to DC Allen, the rating matches something like Horizon Zero Dawn, which allowed players to kill bad guys but it wasn’t a gruesome visual. While DC couldn’t answer the question directly, he does make note that there is plenty of evil occurring in the wizarding world. Unfortunately, it looks like the tweet in question has since been removed.

