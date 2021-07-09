Resident Evil Village Has Two New DLCs

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one and over the years we’ve seen the franchise grow and evolve. We have video game installments, spin-offs, a cinematic movie series, to more recently a Netflix streaming show called Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. With that said, if you’re after the video games then you’ve likely already been playing Resident Evil Village which is the latest video game installment to have released for the IP.

With Resident Evil Village, players are thrown back into the role of Ethan Winters, the main protagonist from Resident Evil 7. While things looked to have turned around for Ethan after his time with the Baker family, we find our protagonist is thrown a curveball once again. Chris Redfield has shown up at Ethan’s house and all hell breaks loose leaving our protagonist with a slew of questions that need to be answered.

To get those questions answered, Ethan is forced into exploring a remote island that is full of horrors. Today, you might get a new reason to start Resident Evil Village back up or a good little incentive to spend a bit of money to have an early edge for the gameplay area. Capcom has released two new DLCs into the game which are Survival Resources Pack and the Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm. With the Mr. Raccoon Weapon Charm, players can equip it with a shotgun and get that extra little bling status while roaming the village.

Meanwhile, the Survival Resources Pack is something that will help you in the early game. With it, you’ll get a first aid kit, a lock pick, and ammo for both a handgun along with a shotgun. That should make scrambling around the village a little less intense when you’re short on ammunition to deal with the monsters that pop up along the way. Both of these DLCs when purchased will be available from the in-game merchant.

Source: The Xbox Hub