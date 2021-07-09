Death Stranding Director’s Cut PS5 Upgrade Will Cost $10

Hideo Kojima is a world-famed video game developer. This iconic industry leader has been with Konami for much of his career and as you probably know things didn’t end there. We had a pretty big dispute between Hideo Kojima and his employer Konami, not long after the announcement of Silent Hills. As you know, this ultimately led to Kojima leaving Konami and starting up his very own development studio Kojima Productions.

The first big debut title the studio has released and at the time of writing this article, the only game Kojima Productions has put out, is Death Stranding. This was initially a PlayStation 4 exclusive title before finding its way onto the PC platform. Chances are if you are a Hideo Kojima fan then you already picked this game up and played it on the PlayStation 4. Although, there is a new edition coming out that may sway some players into either picking up the game once again or for the very first time.

Announced last month was Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. This will be an enhanced edition with new content although this time around the game will only be available for the PlayStation 5. At least, that’s the current situation as we might see Death Stranding: Director’s Cut launch onto the PC platform, much like the original installment did. However, if you own a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4 and happen to also own a PlayStation 5 now then you can get an upgrade.

This upgrade will allow you to play Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on the PlayStation 5, but it will come at a cost. Players will need to pay a $10 fee to get the game upgraded. That will beat having to repay the entire cost for a copy of the game. Currently, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be releasing on September 24, 2021, on the PlayStation 5.

