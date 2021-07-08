Death Stranding Directors Cut Launches on September 24

Sony today held a State of Play, its first event since the E3 it wasn’t part of wrapped last month. While it specified ahead of time that its major games other than Deathloop would not be part of the show, it also said that some third-party titles would make an appearance. One of those third-party titles shown during the event was the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding. We not only got a look at the new features of the game in the special edition, but we also got a release date: September 24.

Sony first revealed the Death Stranding Director’s Cut during the E3-adjacent Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley. The trailer shown at the time didn’t really show anything except an extended riff on director Hideo Kojima’s most famous project, Metal Gear Solid (Death Stranding protagonist Sam climbs into a cardboard box to sneak across a warehouse before thinking better of the idea).

In addition to the release date, PlayStation also outlined what new additions will come to the game with PS5. We’ll be getting “more weapons, equipment and vehicles, a variety of new modes, missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI.” This will include new story missions, new ways of navigating terrain, and even a racing mode. You’ll get a few new ways of delivering packages, including a robot companion who’ll share the burden, or even a cannon — because why not?

The Director’s Cut can be purchased standalone on PS5 for $49.99, and if you have the PS4 version of the game, you can upgrade with all the new content for $10. It doesn’t appear that the Director’s Cut content will be available to PS4 players. Also, if you own the disc version of the game and have a discless PS5 game, you won’t be eligible for the discount and will have to buy the game full-price.

Source: PlayStation Blog