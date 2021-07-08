South Korea Cinderella Law Turned Minecraft Into An Adult Rated Game

When it comes to video games, there’s always going to be plenty of controversy and difficult political moves made. We’ve seen several attempts to make new laws or regulations in video game titles in a variety of countries but for the most part, few seem to really make much of an impact on how games are made or the content provided within them. Outside of a rating system, you won’t find too much to sway some players from picking up a video game title. However, it looks like picking up something like Minecraft will be difficult for some players in South Korea.

It’s been reported that Minecraft has changed to an Adult restricted game this week in South Korea. This means that players aged 19 or up can pick up the game. It’s all part of a new law that was passed several years ago at this point, in 2011. That law was known as the Cinderella law which was to force games from being played by children past a certain time of night. We’ve all been through there as kids when you’re forced to get off a video game title, but it seems that this was more of a bigger issue in South Korea as kids would be up until the early hours of the morning.

After finding that this was such a big issue the law was passed but it wouldn’t be implemented until recently. That’s where new regulations came into play which forced kids off of video games after so long within the day. It’s the reason that Minecraft hit a new age restriction as well since this is such a popular game for a young audience. After all, the game is pretty widely accepted in a variety of markets as a game suitable for all ages.

Of course, the big question right now that is likely on plenty of people’s minds is just how effective this new law implementation ends up being. It should be interesting to see if this does end up curving the amount of time spent playing games and finding other areas of a child’s life-improving such as school work, then perhaps we may see other countries try to implement a similar regulation.

Source: Comicbook