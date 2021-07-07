Nintendo Switch OLED Dock Will Be Available for Standalone Purchase

If you liked the dock of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, then there’s good news: You’ll be able to buy it separately from the $350 OLED Switch. The bad news is that the only way to do that will be through Nintendo, and it won’t come with some very necessary accessories, such as an HDMI cable and an AC adaptor.

A Nintendo rep revealed the news to Digital Trends. While most of the upgrades to the Switch were to the handheld portion of the console — including the bigger screen and the wider kickstand — the dock did get one significant upgrade over its current counterpart: a LAN port. Meaning that if you want a wired connection for faster downloads or a better online gaming experience, getting the dock by itself might improve your gaming experience. It can be used with an original Switch handheld.

The OLED Switch has been taking some flack from gamers who were perhaps expecting something a little more from the upgraded console. The primary improvements are the size of the screen, the addition of the LAN port on the dock, and the upgraded internal storage. There is no internal hardware that would boost the console’s performance. Nintendo marketing manager JC Rodrigo told a fan on Twitter point-blank not to buy the console if they didn’t care about the screen upgrade, and a performance upgrade was not what the OLED model was for.

All of this is moot, at the moment. The OLED model is not available for public sale until October 8, meaning the dock itself probably won’t be for sale until that date at the earliest. We also don’t have a price on the dock. The Switch OLED comes in two different dock colors: White and traditional black, both of which will be sold separately. As stated, neither will be sold with an HDMI cable or an AC adaptor, and, curiously, a package. It will only be offered through Nintendo’s site, not through any retail site.

Source: Digital Trends