Red Dead Online’s New Blood Money Update Includes Elaborate Robberies

Credit: Rockstar

Rockstar has revealed new details about the upcoming addition to Red Dead Online. The new update, called “Blood Money,” adds a new criminal system and currency, called Capitale, as well as what appears to be RDO’s version of GTA Online’s heist missions.

Blood Money adds a new quest-giver: Saint Denis crime lord Guido Martelli, an underboss to Angelo Bronte, who players may remember from Red Dead Redemption 2. According to Rockstar: “Martelli is seeking to recover a valuable commodity known as Capitale. Originally devised as a unique system of exchange for more sensitive business dealings away from the watchful eyes of the taxman, it’s since ended up in the hands of nearly every lowlife across the five states. Now, Bronte and Martelli want it back — if you can find and return it, Martelli will reward you with access to more worthwhile criminal opportunities.”

How do you earn Capitale? More or less the same way you do anything in the world of Red Dead Online: Killing people and exploring. Capitale can be found on bodies or looted from chests. However, if you want to do it with a bit more style, you can partake of the Crimes that Martelli offers you. Crimes are, to use Rockstar’s words: “Crimes will range from cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more. Embark on Crimes either as a lone gun or with a full Posse of cutthroats alongside you”

Another addition to the game with the Blood Money update includes the Quick Draw Club, “a series of four distinct rapid-fire passes, arriving in consecutive installments over the coming months. Purchasing each membership entitles you to rewards, bonuses, and items… Each pass will cost 25 Gold Bars, all of which you’ll earn back by completing the Pass’ 25 Ranks. As an added bonus, players who purchase all four passes will receive the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 for free.”