Super Mario Animated Movie Will Become Peacock Exclusive Within United States

There’s plenty of anticipated video game adaptation movies coming out into the theaters which are seemingly taking more precaution to the source material. We have an Uncharted prequel film, a reboot to the Resident Evil film franchise, along a Super Mario movie. With the latter being something that we’ve known about for a good long while now, we haven’t actually received any details about what we can expect with this film. Still, it looks like we know just where we can watch the movie after its stint in theaters comes to an end.

The film industry is just another industry that was hit by the worldwide pandemic. Productions came to an end or were heavily delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, theaters were another victim of the big worldwide health scare. With the coronavirus, there was a halt in social gatherings and plenty of places worldwide were shut down. Theaters lost a ton of business as movies skipped their theater run in favor of a release on various streaming services. Now that there is a better grip on the pandemic and theaters are starting to open back up, it looks like we’ll get to watch the Super Mario movie on the big screen.

Nintendo is quite protective of its IP so there’s plenty of hype and anticipation to see just how they can handle this feature film. However, if you live within the United States and are not keen on going back to theaters right now or big group settings then you’re in luck. It looks like the film already has a home for the Peacock streaming service in the United States. So if you’re a subscriber you’ll get access to this film.

Unlike some other productions that have a release on both theaters and streaming services, it looks like Super Mario will end up being released within theaters first with at least four months passing until it ends up within the Peacock streaming service. That’s a small wait to endure if you miss out on the theater run.

Source: VGC