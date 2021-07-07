Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Has New Promo Posters

The latest trend we’ve been seeing picked up a bit more from the video game industry is adaptations. We’re seeing more productions get picked up whether it’s from film or television series and adapting the source material more closely than what we’re used to seeing with video games. One of the video game IPs to hit some big numbers for adaptations in the past is Resident Evil. While the movies from the video game are quite loosely based around the IP, it did provide for quite the thrill ride for some fans. Now we know that there is an animated series coming out from Netflix.

This Netflix series is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and it’s nothing new. We’ve known about this series for a good while now. While not based around a specific video game title, the title will take viewers into a new storyline that will feature both protagonists from the Resident Evil 2 video game. Here we’ll get to sit in as both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield cross paths once again. Meanwhile, the narrative for this film is not based on an adaptation of Resident Evil 2 but will take place after the events of the game.

Here the storyline will find their paths crossing once again as they both find their work leading them to prevent a new bioterrorism threat that can prove to be a deadly problem across the entire world. This is a series and will be hitting Netflix for fans to sit in on tomorrow, July 8, 2021. So right now there’s not much of a wait to endure at all. Regardless, we do have some new marketing material to check out.

A new collection of posters have been released to hype up the launch of the series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. There are a total of four different posters available which highlights an individual character. That may help give some focus around specific characters from the series. You can check out each poster for the upcoming series coming out to Netflix in the tweet embedded below. Meanwhile, if you would like some more information about the series then there’s the trailer for the upcoming series embedded above.

New 'Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' posters shine a light on Leon, Claire, and new characters Jason & Shen May 🔦



The animated series hits Netflix July 8 @getfandomgaming pic.twitter.com/I69oY6fI20 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 1, 2021

Source: Twitter, Comicbook