Nintendo Switch OLED Model Will Feature Same Joy-Cons

The Nintendo Wii U was a failed console platform launch and it left Nintendo having to quickly move on with a new iteration. With the launch of the Nintendo Switch, the massive gaming industry giant hit it out of the park. There were so many excited players eager to jump into this game console so with the latest hardware a success, a great first-party lineup of video games, and third-party support, it was a win that Nintendo could have used.

With the Nintendo Switch, the appeal and drawl towards this console platform were that it was a hybrid device. Players could treat the system as a typical home console that would be connected to a television and played just like you would with a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console alternative. However, where the console outdid the competitors was the ability to take the device portably and used the built-in display to play your collection of video game titles. Very few require an online connection as well so there’s the ability to play just about anything you’d like while on the go.

Still, there were limitations to the console in terms of power and performance. If you wanted the absolute best graphics and performance then you were not likely aiming for a Nintendo Switch. Although rumors have been circulating online that a new Pro model would be released and while that Pro model never came out, we do have a new OLED model. This is only going to appeal towards players that either don’t have a Nintendo Switch already or find themselves playing games portably rather than being docked.

Here’s the problem that you’ll likely deal with when it comes to the OLED model and it’s the same issue across the board. It looks like the Joy-Con’s are the same for this Nintendo Switch model which means you might eventually get the dreaded Joy-Con drift. This is an issue Nintendo Switch owners are likely all too familiar with. The Joy-Con analog sticks can register movement when not being pressed which results in a drift where your character will move in a specific direction. That’s resulted in plenty of Joy-Con replacements or repairs from Nintendo. It’s a shame that this is an issue you might still have to deal with years later and with a new model edition.

Source: GameSpot