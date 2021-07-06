The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Trailer Unveils Fall 2022 Release

The Lord of the Rings is a huge franchise and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. With The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s the title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series.

From what we know so far is that this title will help tell more of Gollum’s backstory and if you’re familiar with the character then you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into this particular character’s life.

Today we have a new trailer we can look into which highlights a few other characters you’ll see show up along the journey. However, while the game was slated to launch this year, it was eventually pushed back. Now we know the game is slated to hit the marketplace next year and from the trailer released we have a better idea on when to expect to get our hands on a copy. It looks like the development team over at Daedalic Entertainment is releasing the game within the Fall of 2022 so we have a good while before we’ll get a chance to play this upcoming title.

While we have a good while before we are getting a chance to dive into the game, we do have the latest trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Perhaps if this title does well we could potentially see other characters get more narrative-driven video games as well. For now, you can check out the latest trailer for the title in the video embedded above.

