Xbox Game Pass Adds Bloodroots, Farming Simulator, Tropico 6 for July

Credit: Xbox

Microsoft has revealed which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass later in the month of July, and we’re getting a few new titles, and a few older titles are coming to new platforms. Six games are being added to the platform — four completely new, and two that are familiar — from July 8 through July 15. There are also a few games being removed from the service by the middle of the month, as well.

The selection of games on offer includes a fairly diverse lineup, including a farming sim, a dictator sim, and a fighting game. The games that are being added to the service are Tropico 6, Bloodroots, Farming Simulator 19, and UFC 4. All of the above is coming to PC, Cloud, and console, except for UFC 4, which is coming solely to console. The Medium and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are being added to the Cloud service.

To be clear, both The Medium and Dragon Quest Builders 2 are already available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on both console and PC. They’re just being added to Xbox Cloud Gaming this month, which means they’ll be available to play by being streamed from the cloud, like Android phones, low-powered PCs, and iOS devices via web browser. So this update adds a couple of options to existing Game Pass games. It’ll be interesting to see how The Medium, an Xbox Series X/S launch title, translates to the small screen.

There are also a few games being removed from the console — two from EA Play, and three from regular Game Pass. The EA Play titles are being removed on July 14, and they are EA Sports UFC and EA Sports UFC 2. The Game Pass titles being removed on July 15 are Endless Space 2, Downwell, and CrossCode. Chances are good we’re going to get yet another addition to Game Pass for July around the middle of the month.

Source: Xbox Wire