Sony Announces Date of Its Next State of Play, Which Is All About Deathloop

Sony has revealed it’s going to have a summer State of Play — hopefully the first of many. It’ll be around 30 minutes long and will focus primarily on Deathloop. We’ll be getting a look at “Deathloop’s time-twisted world” as well as other indies and third-party titles. The show airs on July 8 at 5 pm EST. Sony also has been pretty clear that this is not going to be a show featuring any of its most anticipated first-party titles.

PlayStation is clear that the primary focus of the show will be on Deathloop: “In this extended gameplay sequence, we’ll see Colt use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops… or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem. Lots of options available on Blackreef Island.” Deathloop is coming to the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14. We don’t have any insight on what the other games that might appear at the show may be.

It’s a bit ironic that Sony’s first big show after E3 — which it forewent anyway — will center mostly around a game made by a company that’s since been purchased by Microsoft and will be producing games exclusively for Xbox and PC. There’s a chance this could be the last Arkane/Bethesda title coming to the PlayStation for the foreseeable future.

Now, if you were hoping the company would sneak in an update on some of its other titles, PlayStation has pretty clearly put that notion to bed in their blog post: “This showcase will not include updates on the next God of War, Horizon Forbidden West or the next generation of PlayStation VR. Stay tuned throughout the summer though, as we’ll have more updates soon.” So that’s that. Still, they’re not exactly clear on what the third-party titles will be, so the hope of seeing something fun springs eternal.

Source: PlayStation Blog