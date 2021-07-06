Atari Will Be Making A Return To Premium Video Game Projects

Atari might have been known for delivering big-name consoles into the marketplace years ago but that changed. Instead, the company transitioned to just developing video game software for the game industry and we’ve seen some great video game projects in the past from them. Things eventually changed as they were able to crowdfund a new console called the VCS which is a niche for a fan base who enjoyed the past Atari glory days. However, it was earlier this year that Atari noted their intentions to develop video game projects for their VCS console and mobile games.

While Atari was originally looking to make smaller video games with a free-to-play model, it’s no longer going down that pathway. The company has made a pivot with its new intentions of bringing out premium video game projects for a variety of console platforms. This is what Games Industry is reporting online which seems to be a change-up to their business strategy once again. Currently, there is a push to deal with the free-to-play video games already available. According to the report, it looks like Atari will be either shutting them down or potentially selling them off to another company.

We’re not sure what their first big video game projects will be about right now, but it does look like Atari is hoping to become that household name again with sound and solid IPs. Whatever they are currently working on, it will start shipping out into the marketplace before March 2022 wraps. That means we have a good bit of time now before we get an official video game announcement, but whatever is planned, it would seem that Atari is confident we’ll get their first big premium project since this new business strategy restructure in a matter of months.

For now, it looks like the VCS is still being a console that Atari will be supporting. This is just a new take to bring out more video game content. Currently, all we can do is wait and see what video game project Atari will be announcing first. Are you eager to see Atari move back to premium video game projects and if so what IPs are you hoping to see brought back out?

Source: Gamesindustry.biz