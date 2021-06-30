PS Plus Games for July Include Call of Duty, WWE 2K, and Plague Tale

Credit: Sony

Sony today announced which games would be part of its PlayStation Plus July lineup, and we’re getting three new titles, as is tradition. The titles are Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and A Plague Tale: Innocence. All three will be available starting on July 6. And no, unfortunately in this case the “leaks” were not accurate: No Uncharted this month, I’m afraid.

The biggest games that are on offer in the list are Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. Both games are available for PS4 as well as the PS5 via backward compatibility. Black Ops 4 is a multiplayer-focused game, with Zombies and Blackout modes available. Battlegrounds is an action game in which players can make various WWE stars duke it out in a variety of environments. It was released last year instead of a traditional WWE, given how much everyone hated WWE 2K20.

In addition to the above, we’re also getting A Plague Tale: Innocence exclusively for the PS5. That game was announced for next-gen consoles, as well as Switch, during its appearance in an E3 showcase. In addition to the above-mentioned games, the June title Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will still be available through the month of July, until August 2. The two other games from June, Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango, will be removed from the story by July 5.

Previously, a leak on Reddit claimed that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and WRC9 in addition to Plague Tale: Innocence. Needless to say, those games were not included in this month’s batch of games, though it’s not outside the realm of possibility these games can be part of a future PS Plus update. Previous Uncharted games have been included in PS Plus free games for other months, and Lost Legacy would be the only one that hasn’t been included thus far.

Source: PlayStation Blog