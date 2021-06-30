Final Fantasy V and VI Will Vanish From Steam To Make Room For Pixel Remaster

Square Enix allegedly just leaked some new details about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster by accident. A now-private video puts the release date for the first title in this collection sometime in July. Supporting this is the fact that the remasters of Final Fantasy V and VI will be removed from Steam by the end of July, and in both cases, the Steam pages contain notices that say users should purchase the Pixel Remaster instead.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is a compilation of the first six games in the Final Fantasy series, with each game released individually, but sold as part of the set. It’s sort of like the Master Chief Collection, from what we can tell. But Square Enix has not, up to this point, given us very many details about the games, aside from the short trailer that was shown at the company’s E3 show. We know they exist, will be coming to mobile and Steam, and that’s about it.

The Steam pages for both Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI both now have a notice in their description that reads: “This game will no longer be available for purchase after July 27, 2021. Instead, please purchase the pixelated remaster version of “FINAL FANTASY V/FINAL FANTASY VI,” coming soon.” Strangely, this is not on the Steam pages for Final Fantasy III or IV, despite those games also being part of the Pixel Remaster.

But this video and the removal of the other Final Fantasy titles from Steam means that, if nothing else, Square Enix probably expects the first part of the collection to hit the figurative shelves before the end of July. If Square Enix does end up releasing Final Fantasy in July, that’s going to be a very crowded month, as it’s already set to launch Nier: Reincarnation and Trials of Mana on Android and iOS in July.

