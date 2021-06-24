Konami Unveils An Upcoming Detective Game Called Crimesight

Konami has been a bit of a lackluster name for some, especially after the split with Hideo Kojima. We don’t see very much video game content come out from the massive company these days but we do know of at least one game that’s been confirmed for a PC release sometime in the future called Crimesight. This is a new game announcement so details are a bit brief and we’re not sure about the release date yet.

From what we have gathered so far, Crimesight is set in the future of 2075. Here crime has become almost nonexistent thanks to an AI system that was crafted up to predict and stop future crimes from happening. This is done through scavenging the network and pinning clues together that indicate someone is gearing up for committing a crime. However, things take a turn for the worse when a rival AI system is placed that can allow murders to take place without setting off any alarms.

This looks to be a battle between players as they attempt to solve a case of which character among the group is a murder. We are still waiting for some of the finer details to get unveiled, but we do know that this game will be available for the PC platform. Developed and published by Konami, the company has yet to unveil just when this game will hit the marketplace. However, you can check out the trailer for Crimesight in the video embedded above.

Perhaps this game could be a hit but we’ll have to wait and see. As for Konami themselves, a lot of rumors have been circulating online that a new Silent Hill game is in the works. Rumors are constantly bringing this Konami IP but there has yet to be any official confirmation on the matter. For now, it’s a waiting game to see what else Konami has in store for their fans.

Source: Gematsu