Steam Summer Sale 2021 Now Available

Steam is one of the more popular and trustworthy digital storefronts for PC gamers. Here we can get all kinds of great video games and stored in one client. Likewise, over the years we’ve seen Valve make several updates to Steam with forums, ratings, and a better sense of a community presence. However, if you’re into PC gaming then you know that finding some deals can be a challenge. Unlike physical copies of games which can drop significantly in price, digital games can stay pretty pricey for the long haul.

However, when deals pop up it’s a great opportunity to flesh out some video game backlogs. Valve normally holds seasonal sales for their Steam digital marketplace. For instance, we have the Steam summer sale going on right now which provides thousands of games for players to enjoy. In this sale event, we are going to have a large collection of video games spanning multiple genres for players to scoop up. Likewise, you’ll find that this sale will last until July 8, 2021, so you have some time to poke around and make note of what games you might find of interest.

While we won’t have everything from the sale listed below, we do want to make note of a few video games to take note of and their discounted prices which you can take advantage of. Check out our video game sale highlights down below.

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Click Here

Halo: The Master Chief Collection $19.99

Battlefield V $12.49

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $14.99

A Way Out $7.49

Persona 5 Strikers $40.19

Crusader Kings III $39.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $19.99

Inside $4.99

We Were There $6.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $29.99

Sea of Thieves A Pirates Life $26.79

Dark Souls III $14.99

Of course, if you don’t have a PC that is capable of gaming then we still have a deals page for you. Check out our weekly deals page right here which highlights game deals that you can find for multiple platforms and retailers.

Source: Steam