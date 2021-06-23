Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds Coming To An End For Xbox Users

When it comes to CD Projekt Red, for years this was a highly regarded studio that knew how to craft up an iconic RPG experience. With their incredible success from The Witcher franchise, fans were ecstatic to get their next thrilling video game release, Cyberpunk 2077. This was a game highly anticipated for years as the developers continued to craft up the title for a release. However, the hype built up too much and when the game was released it was a lackluster mess.

Cyberpunk 2077 was a new experience for the developers. Instead of medieval high fantasy, the game setting was set in a distant future. Players were dropped in a dystopian city where humans and augmentations were a standard for just about everyone. Here players would be taking the role of a mercenary where a job goes wrong and ends up in a world of hurt. As players learned more about this game, attended the online streams, and dissected the trailers released into the marketplace, it was clear that fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on a copy.

Unfortunately, the game was constantly being delayed but that didn’t prevent Cyberpunk 2077 from not launching in 2020. It was in December of 2020 that Cyberpunk 2077 launched and with it came a mess of bugs. There were so many issues that no one was playing this game without having some odd glitch or technical problem popping up. There were a series of patches released that helped smooth some of the rough edges, but last-generation base model consoles found the game completely unplayable.

This forced both Microsoft and Sony to issue refunds. Sony even removed the game for several months but Microsoft simply placed a refund policy that allowed players to refund the game with ease. That’s coming to an end as Microsoft will no longer accept this refund policy on July 6, 2021. This is because of the several updates that have been released for the game which improved the gameplay experience overall.

