Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay Footage Released

The Shin Megami Tensei IP is a massive one and its spans multiple installments and series. However, it’s been a waiting game for fans of the mainline franchise for the next thrilling installment. For a few years now we knew that the development team over at Atlus was working on Shin Megami Tensei V but we didn’t get any real look into the game. That, fortunately, changed this month during the big E3 2021 stream events that took place.

If you tuned into the various streams, you would have caught a trailer debuting some information for Shin Megami Tensei V. Of course, it’s nothing that would change too much of the formula that fans are familiar with. For instance, we can expect another student in Tokyo, Japan, where they wind up in an alternate Tokyo where demons roam around. To survive, you’ll need to battle against these demonic creatures or even team up and use their powers to aid you in the heat of battles.

Now that the E3 event has come to an end, there is new gameplay video footage surfacing for fans to enjoy. This video just came out which offers some more insight into how the game will play out when it does launch into the marketplace. With that said, you can check out the footage for yourself in the video embedded above.

Hopefully, this footage will help tie you over a good little bit before the game hits the marketplace. Speaking of the release, you can mark your calendars as Shin Megami Tensei V is set to launch into the marketplace worldwide on November 12, 2021. However, the game is slated to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive so if you don’t have Nintendo’s latest hybrid console platform then you’ll need to secure a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite unit first.

Source: YouTube