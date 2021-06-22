Ghost of Tsushima Cover Art Sparks PC Release Rumors

There’s a new rumor that the next PlayStation exclusive to come to PC is Insomniac’s Ghost of Tsushima. We all knew there were going to be more of these games coming to PC, considering the reception of previous PS4 ports. The evidence for this rumor might be somewhat flimsy, but it’s backed up by context if nothing else, and the history of Sony bringing its games to PC.

Admittedly, when I tell you what started this rumor in the first place, you might think the hype is a bit out of proportion: Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the cover art of the game had been updated to remove the words “Only on PlayStation.” The fact that the game is no longer claiming to be… well, only on PlayStation is what has led fans to believe that Insomniac’s title is prepping for a PC release.

This is supported by the fact that Sony has confirmed it’s interested in bringing more PlayStation exclusives to PC. We also know that there is going to be an Uncharted 4 PC port. That said, this is far from the only PlayStation game to lack the “only on PlayStation” branding. Most PS5 game covers don’t have it — check out the box art for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, for example. So take the speculation with a little bit of a grain of salt.

Tsushima would join a number of former PlayStation exclusives that have come to the PC via Steam or other game stores. Titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding, and Days Gone have also made their way to the PC in the last few years. It would seem that Sony is finally cluing in that there’s a large audience for its games that might give them some juice a few years after they’ve released on console.

Source: VGC