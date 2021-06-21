Is Death Stranding: Director’s Cut A PS5 Exclusive?

Hideo Kojima is a legendary video game developer. The iconic industry leader has been around pushing out countless video game titles over the years. However, these games were under Konami and it allowed the developer to express himself creatively through a few different video game releases. Arguably his biggest release was the Metal Gear series that continues to thrive with a fan base today. However, it wasn’t long ago that things turned sour for Hideo Kojima and Konami.

You’re all likely familiar with the split between Hideo Kojima and Konami. The last project Hideo was working on under Konami was Silent Hills, a brand new entry to the beloved survival horror franchise. Unfortunately, the game was canceled and Hideo Kojima took his leave from Konami. There was plenty of excitement to see just where Hideo was going to end up next. After all, the developer has expressed his love for films over the years and it did leave plenty of fans thinking that perhaps Hideo would take a stab at films next but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Hideo Kojima didn’t land anywhere as he opted to make his own studio, Kojima Productions. With a group of friends he’s made over the years in the industry, Kojima Productions go to work on Death Stranding, a brand new IP that fans can enjoy right now on the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. However, it was recently unveiled that a new edition is coming out for this game on the PlayStation 5.

If you recall, Death Stranding appeared during the E3 2021 line of events with the announcement of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. Now it didn’t come with any details in regards to just how different the title will be or what new content might be included, but now an ESRB rating has made note that the platform for this game is just the PlayStation 5. This has left plenty of fans thinking that this edition of the title won’t be coming out for the PC or PlayStation 4. For now, all we can do is wait and see if the game edition is unveiled for more platforms or if fans will need a PS5 to enjoy the latest content.

Source: Comicbook