Massive’s Initial Meeting Impressed Disney So Much They Were Offered To Develop A Star Wars Game

Massive Entertainment has been around for ages now and while the studio has worked on a variety of different games over the years, their big hit that put them on the map for plenty of gamers out there was Tom Clancy’s The Division. This series has two installments right now and while there is still support for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, we know that the studio is busy working on their next big release as well.

The next video game release from this studio will be Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which we got a look at during the Ubisoft Forward stream during E3 2021. That game alone was enough to sway Disney into offering them the Star Wars IP to develop a video game. This news comes from IGN who had the opportunity to speak with the SVP of Walt Disney Games, Sean Shoptaw. During their conversation, Sean reflected that their first meeting with Massive Entertainment came after Disney acquired Fox.

Overall, the meeting was to see the Avatar game but it was during this time that Star Wars came up. After seeing the Avatar game in action and finding the studio’s passion for Star Wars, a game development opportunity came up. Both parties were instantly in agreement over doing an open-world video game experience set within the Star Wars universe. Likewise, Sean Shoptaw made note that this is something Disney was aware fans wanted for several years.

However, rather than jumping at the chance of developing an open-world game for players, the team at Disney wanted to wait and ensure that they had the right team to bring something out. That team will be Massive Entertainment, although we’re uncertain just when this game will hit the marketplace. After all, the studio is currently working to bring Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora into the market within 2022 so we will have a few years to wait before getting a copy of this game.

Source: IGN