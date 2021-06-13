The Outer Worlds 2 Announced

Before Obsidian Entertainment being acquired by Microsoft, there was one last multiplatform release with The Outer Worlds. This was an RPG title that acted a bit like their time with the Fallout franchise, Fallout: New Vegas. Within the game, players were given the ability to explore a universe as you helped out different characters with their problems all while deciding to aid a scientist that was deemed mad or the government trying to regain control over the different worlds.

It was a beloved IP and while we had expansions since this studio was acquired by Microsoft, there was no word on if we would receive a new installment to this IP or not. Despite there being a fan base, it took the studio until E3 2021’s Microsoft conference where we got the initial trailer announcement. Just as the studio is known for, the trailer is a parody of sorts for all the different action trailers we’re used to seeing.

From slow-motion, giant monsters, to a slight look into the main protagonist we’ll be going through the game with. Of course, a lot of the information about what to expect is not unveiled at the moment. Despite that, we do know that this game is an Xbox exclusive so those that we’re hopeful to see it on PlayStation 5 might be out of luck here.

Regardless, when this game does hit the marketplace, we will see it not only on the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms but also through Xbox Game Pass. With Xbox head Phil Spencer trying to make Xbox Game Pass even more accessible, it might be an easier time playing this game when it does launch, especially if xCloud opens up to more devices and marketplaces.

