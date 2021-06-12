Far Cry 6 Season Pass Brings Back Iconic Series Villains

Far Cry is quite the iconic FPS title from Ubisoft and over the years we’ve seen some truly horrifying antagonists players had to constantly battle against. However, eyes have been on the upcoming mainline installment to the franchise Far Cry 6. With this game, we have a brand new storyline and an enemy to face. This game brings out Anton Catillo who is a ruler within a fictional island where the people are either looking to escape or fight to receive their freedom and peaceful state of the Yara island once again.

While this game has been building up plenty of hype, there’s another reason to get interested in Far Cry 6 and that’s the new season pass announcement. This season pass is bringing back three iconic antagonists we had to deal with in the past. We’re still waiting to see more information to come out, but the trailer showcased the Far Cry villains from the past three installments which include Vaas, Pagan, and Joseph.

From what we can see so far, each character will have their struggles and demons to face against which you’ll get tossed into the role. If you ever wanted to dive into the insanity of Vaas or the religious tyrant of Joseph then now you’ll finally become the incredible villain with this DLC. This may have plenty of new fans eager to dive into Far Cry 6 which you can check out in the Become The Villain trailer above if you happened to miss out on the Ubisoft Forward stream earlier today.

With that said, there was another look into Far Cry 6 which highlights Anton Castillo as he again teaches his son Diego a lesson in protecting the people of Yara in his twisted way. You can view that trailer below. Meanwhile, the actual Far Cry 6 title will be releasing on October 7, 2021, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source: YouTube