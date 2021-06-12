Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Officially Revealed By Ubisoft

Ubisoft closed out its Forward E3 2021 event with an official first look at the new game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Yes, as in that Avatar, the James Cameron film released all the way back in 2009. Assuming the trailer’s release date is an accurate estimate of the game’s release schedule (though, considering this is a “first look,” I’m dubious), the game is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, and Luna some time in 2022.

The cinematic trailer shows the native Na’vi people fighting off human invaders, just like in the film. It looks stunning, and is apparently actual footage of the game captured in the updated Snowdrop Engine. This is a game that was originally announced as being in development all the way back in the ancient times of 2017. Ubisoft was also the publisher of the first game adaptation of the film, released the same year as the film.

The description of the story on the Ubisoft store reads: “In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

Between this game and the Avatar land at Disney World, I feel like I’m peeking into an alternate universe where the Avatar films had a lot more cultural sticking power than the only one that currently exists actually does. I mean, this game would have been passe even had it been released as soon as it was announced, right? Who knows, maybe I’m the only one who missed the memo that this is still some kind of cultural icon franchise. Anyway, the game is currently available to wishlist at Ubisoft’s site.

Source: Ubisoft Store