Metal Slug Makes A Return But This Time As A Tactics Game

We’ve seen several game franchises get picked up over the past few years and receive new thrilling installments or updates. For instance just to throw some games out there we had the recent remakes or new installments included Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, a new Streets of Rage 4 game hit the marketplace, and we’re getting ready for a new classic take on TMNT with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. However, these games more or less played the same as there wasn’t much of a big change-up for what fans of these franchises could expect.

However, it looks like Metal Slug is taking a page out of the Yakuza playbook. If you recall, the Yakuza games have been mainly brawler titles until the release of Yakuza: Like A Dragon which was a turn-based combat title. Back during the 1990s, Metal Slug was a run and gun title that had players taking the role of different specialists battling off enemies and saving captured soldiers in the process. These were fantastic games and are highly regarded today, but now years later we have a new Metal Slug title coming out which is centered around tactics gameplay.

If you didn’t catch it, Summer Games Fest Kickoff was a streaming event that happened earlier today. It provided plenty of video game announcements, updates, and reveals before the big E3 experience. Among the list of highlighted games and unveiling, we received the announcement of Metal Slug Tactics, a title that will offer more strategic gameplay. You’ll still get to follow the classic characters from the franchise history such as Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma, but this is a brand new gameplay experience.

You can expect a bit of a roguelike experience as well because the game will generate the battle layouts so you can enter a mission and now have any real understanding of just where everything is placed. With that said, it does look like we’ll get to upgrade our characters with different enhancements and perks as we play. Unfortunately, if you’re interested in this game then we don’t have a release date for you. It’s currently a TBA title so you’ll want to keep an eye out for future updates which may help pinpoint when the game will hit the marketplace.

Source: Trailer