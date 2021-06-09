Reports Suggest Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS5 Release Is Coming This Week

Chances are you’ve already played this game but the developers Respawn Entertainment who you might be familiar with from the likes of Apex Legends and Titanfall had delivered a Star Wars action-adventure game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a third-person title set a few years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi had been mainly wiped out and what few are left have resorted back into hiding.

Within this game players are taking the role of Cal Kestis who was a Jedi Padawan when his master was killed during the shift of power. Now left in hiding, Cal is trying to make his way through a world where those with force-sensitive powers are taken away or executed. Unfortunately, while on the job of scrapping ships during previous battles, a friend loses his grip and begins to fall towards his death. Cal manages to save him using the force but as a result, he’s forced into running.

Taken in by a small group seeking to find the remaining Jedi, Cal is forced into going through his training once again in hopes of reigniting other remaining Jedi. This is a third-person action-adventure game but it’s quite a bit challenging and is often described to be a bit of a Souls-like title. This game has gained a pretty strong following and chances are you’ve already played this game. However, if you didn’t and happen to own the PlayStation 5 console platform then you’re in luck.

A new report is circulating online that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is making its way onto the PlayStation 5 on June 11, 2021. This of course is not confirmed but The Gamer did report that a source from a UK video game retailer alerted the publication that they had received physical copies of the game already. We already knew that this game is coming out into the marketplace but we didn’t have a release date at the moment. We’re also expecting plenty of updates to make this game stand a bit out compared to the last-generation console release but we’ll have to wait and see just how it handles when it does release. For now, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage on the original release for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order above.

Source: The Gamer