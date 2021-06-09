Battlefield 2042 Has Been Officially Revealed in Action-Packed Trailer

Electronic Arts revealed the trailer for the upcoming Battlefield game in a livestream event today. We finally have confirmation: The leaks were true. The next game is called Battlefield 2042, and it will feature somewhat futuristic warfare in a hostile world. We didn’t get much of a story in the trailer, but we didn’t need one — it was nonstop action from start to finish. We’re getting an official gameplay reveal on June 13.

As I said, it’s hard to tell from the trailer who’s going to be fighting whom in this game. We could tell from the trailer that the game takes place sometime in the near future. The combat is augmented with several tech-ish features, including robotic war dogs. Assuming the game follows the general atmosphere of the trailer, we can also expect several large-scale weather catastrophes, as the climax of the trailer is a whole battlefield’s worth of soldiers swept up in a cyclone.

There’s really not a whole lot else to say from the trailer, but press releases have revealed that we’re getting several kinds of multiplayer modes, alongside very large maps that can support up to 128 players. Everyone will play as Specialists (heroes, more or less), and the game will have ten of them at launch. Four Specialists have been revealed so far: Assault, Support, Recon, and Engineer classes, each with a name and special traits.

Everything we saw today was all pre-rendered cinematic stuff. According to the trailer, we’ll get our official gameplay reveal on June 13 — right in the middle of E3. We have no idea yet if the reveal will happen at any E3-related event. The only ones scheduled for that day of E3 that sound like likely candidates for such a reveal would maybe be the Future Games Show or the Xbox showcase. We’ll also undoubtedly see the game at the EA Play event in July.

Source: Polygon