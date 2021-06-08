Capcom Has Revealed E3 2021 Conference Details

It’s about that time for E3 2021. This annual event has been one of the most hyped and cherished video game expos. However, much like everything else in 2020, the event was forced to cancel during the height of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. With that said, it’s not something that prevents different industry-leading companies from holding off from any kind of streaming event during 2020. We’ve seen quite a few streams take place throughout 2020 to highlight the different upcoming video games that were in the works.

Now that we’re in 2021 and we are starting to get a better handle on this virus outbreak, the world is starting to open things up. While E3 2021 won’t be an in-person event this year, it will be a digital event. We’ll get different conferences, trailers, gameplay footage, and announcements through streams. There are also several companies to come out and announce that they will be taking part during the big E3 event. One of those bigger companies that will be taking place during E3 2021 will be Capcom and today we’re finally giving some new details.

Capcom has stated that this stream will be taking place on June 14, 2021, at 2:30 PM PDT. We also have some slight details about what we can expect during that actual stream. A few titles that are confirmed to have some news in the stream will include the likes of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stories 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and lastly, Resident Evil Village. Although, that is just a few games confirmed to be included as there’s always the potential of other games getting some kind of a highlight or new reveals to start the marketing and hype for its upcoming release.

One of the latest installments from Capcom happens to be Resident Evil Village and it was quite the hit. Of course, we’ll refrain from spoiling anything here but the story does leave some questions at the end which could be answered here soon with a DLC expansion. Perhaps we’ll be getting some kind of an expansion announcement during this stream but for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what happens.

